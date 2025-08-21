Previous
Katrina Dogs by eudora
Photo 3560

Katrina Dogs

You may have seen the ads for specials on Hurricane Katrina, as this is its 20th anniversary (I am binge watching them.) My family and I were not in New Orleans, but in Baton Rouge, about 80 miles away. The LSU Vet School set up a shelter in the Ag Center for pets evacuated from the storm, because most hotels and shelters did not allow animals. My husband and I volunteered there, feeding and walking dogs. These were the lucky ones. If you watch any of the documentaries, you catch glimpses of pets who had to be abandoned in New Orleans.

The photo's date is wrong. This was taken with my first digital camera and I probably forgot to check the date. Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans on August 29, 2005. We volunteered in the Ag Center in September, 2005.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
975% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact