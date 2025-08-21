Katrina Dogs

You may have seen the ads for specials on Hurricane Katrina, as this is its 20th anniversary (I am binge watching them.) My family and I were not in New Orleans, but in Baton Rouge, about 80 miles away. The LSU Vet School set up a shelter in the Ag Center for pets evacuated from the storm, because most hotels and shelters did not allow animals. My husband and I volunteered there, feeding and walking dogs. These were the lucky ones. If you watch any of the documentaries, you catch glimpses of pets who had to be abandoned in New Orleans.



The photo's date is wrong. This was taken with my first digital camera and I probably forgot to check the date. Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans on August 29, 2005. We volunteered in the Ag Center in September, 2005.