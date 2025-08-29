Previous
In Everlasting Memory of Katrina victims by eudora
In Everlasting Memory of Katrina victims

Shell Beach, Louisiana on Lake Borgne

Every year on August 29, the people of St. Bernard Parish gather at this memorial to read out the names of the 164 parish residents who died during Katrina.

