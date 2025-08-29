Sign up
Previous
Photo 3563
In Everlasting Memory of Katrina victims
Shell Beach, Louisiana on Lake Borgne
Every year on August 29, the people of St. Bernard Parish gather at this memorial to read out the names of the 164 parish residents who died during Katrina.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
katrina
,
stbernard
