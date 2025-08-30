Previous
A home in a sycamore tree by eudora
Photo 3564

A home in a sycamore tree

LSU's Hilltop Arboretum

It was cooler today (about 85° F) and so nice to be outside. Fall can't come soon enough!
Diane

eudora
