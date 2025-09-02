Sign up
Photo 3570
Elijah and the closet disaster
A hanging rod in my closet fell down, spilling all the clothes. The cats loved the mess. I took it as a sign from the universe that the closet needed cleaning out.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
