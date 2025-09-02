Previous
Next
Elijah and the closet disaster by eudora
Photo 3570

Elijah and the closet disaster

A hanging rod in my closet fell down, spilling all the clothes. The cats loved the mess. I took it as a sign from the universe that the closet needed cleaning out.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
980% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact