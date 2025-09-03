Previous
We take our football seriously

It's football season and one of my neighbors cut his lawn into an LSU design.

Me: How am I going to take a picture of it?
My son: Climb up on the roof.
Me: How will I get down?
My son: Jump.

Fortunately, another neighbor took this shot.
