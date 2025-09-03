Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3571
We take our football seriously
It's football season and one of my neighbors cut his lawn into an LSU design.
Me: How am I going to take a picture of it?
My son: Climb up on the roof.
Me: How will I get down?
My son: Jump.
Fortunately, another neighbor took this shot.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
1
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool
September 27th, 2025
