Previous
And now he's a senior in high school by eudora
Photo 3570

And now he's a senior in high school

My daughter-in-law asked me to send her some of my favorite pictures of my grandson for his high school yearbook. Here he is at age 3. Where has the time gone?
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
978% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Aww so cute then and now handsome
September 9th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Gone like the sand and the sea (an line from a Dan Fogelberg song- can't remember the title right now!). I hope he has a fantastic senior year!
September 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact