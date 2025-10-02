Sign up
Photo 3589
Rocky Mountain High
Near Independence Pass, Colorado
Taken in 2005 with my first digital camera, a 3.2 MP Pentax Option 33L. I'm moving old photos stored on CD's to online storage. (Phew, at first I couldn't get my CD drive to work.)
John Denver's Rocky Mountain High
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOB4VdlkzO4
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Diane
colorado
