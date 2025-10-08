Sign up
Photo 3594
White Birches
I miss white birches!
Another old photo from a CD, taken at my brother Ed's house in Sullivan, Maine. By 2006 I had graduated to an 8.1 MP Nikon Coolpix P4. I didn't like the camera very much, but now I wonder why.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
0
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4452
photos
52
followers
57
following
986% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P4
Taken
18th October 2006 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
2006
,
maine
