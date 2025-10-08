Previous
White Birches by eudora
White Birches

I miss white birches!

Another old photo from a CD, taken at my brother Ed's house in Sullivan, Maine. By 2006 I had graduated to an 8.1 MP Nikon Coolpix P4. I didn't like the camera very much, but now I wonder why.
Diane

