Photo 3592
Another Election Day here. Only race at my precinct, for City Judge, between two similar candidates. I wondered if it was worth the time, but I always told my children you HAVE to vote! So I did.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
streetart
Zilli~
ace
Wow, very motivating! Nice wabi sabi too!
October 13th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
Good for you. Every vote counts in every election.
October 13th, 2025
katy
ace
For some reason, voting on a Saturday seems like a weird time to me. Good advice on your sign.
October 13th, 2025
