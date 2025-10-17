Sign up
Photo 3602
Holy Rosary Institute
Lafayette, Louisiana
This former school for African American girls has been closed for over 50 years. The roof had fallen in and the building seemed close to collapse, but a group is raising funds for restoration and reuse. The first step is stabilization.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
