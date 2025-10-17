Previous
Next
Holy Rosary Institute by eudora
Photo 3602

Holy Rosary Institute

Lafayette, Louisiana

This former school for African American girls has been closed for over 50 years. The roof had fallen in and the building seemed close to collapse, but a group is raising funds for restoration and reuse. The first step is stabilization.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
989% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact