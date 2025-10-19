Previous
No Kings in America by eudora
Photo 3598

No Kings in America

No Kings protest march today in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Pretty good turnout for a red state (and the LSU-Vanderbilt football game was on TV during the march.)

I admired the man's flag and he gave me one just like it! I'll take it to the next march.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
985% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact