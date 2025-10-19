Sign up
Previous
Photo 3598
No Kings in America
No Kings protest march today in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Pretty good turnout for a red state (and the LSU-Vanderbilt football game was on TV during the march.)
I admired the man's flag and he gave me one just like it! I'll take it to the next march.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Tags
nokings
