Photo 3608
The Skeleton House 3
The owner of the house does this every year to give families somewhere safe to go on Halloween night. She was shocked when someone suggested she was a devil worshiper. There are 70-80 skeletons, a lot of puns, some satire, but nothing mean.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
nola
theskeletonhouse
