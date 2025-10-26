Previous
The Skeleton House 3 by eudora
The Skeleton House 3

The owner of the house does this every year to give families somewhere safe to go on Halloween night. She was shocked when someone suggested she was a devil worshiper. There are 70-80 skeletons, a lot of puns, some satire, but nothing mean.
