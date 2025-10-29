Previous
Time Flies by eudora
Then, he was two months old. Today he got his first college acceptance (University of Houston.) Congratulations to my youngest grandson.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Diane

Sweet
October 31st, 2025  
