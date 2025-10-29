Sign up
Previous
Photo 3613
Time Flies
Then, he was two months old. Today he got his first college acceptance (University of Houston.) Congratulations to my youngest grandson.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
eDorre
ace
Sweet
October 31st, 2025
