Photo 3614
St. James Parish Welcome Center
The welcome center is in a relocated old house and this building was behind it. They were closing and I'm not sure what this building is. The mural caught my eye.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
0
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
30th October 2025 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
