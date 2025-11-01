Too late now

Until last week, four small houses stood in a row, built in the 1890's for tenant farmers. Now there are two. Two were torn down last week, to the dismay of the rural community and preservationists, who were never contacted about the possibility of saving them. They were listed, along with the plantation house, on the National Register. There were once hundreds of houses like them, but only a few remain. Two less than last week.
The land is to be sold to Hyundai for a steel mill, but the cabins were demolished by the landowner. Hyundai has requested that no more historic structures be torn down.