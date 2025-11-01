Previous
Too late now by eudora
Photo 3614

Too late now

Mulberry Grove Plantation
Modeste, Louisiana

Until last week, four small houses stood in a row, built in the 1890's for tenant farmers. Now there are two. Two were torn down last week, to the dismay of the rural community and preservationists, who were never contacted about the possibility of saving them. They were listed, along with the plantation house, on the National Register. There were once hundreds of houses like them, but only a few remain. Two less than last week.

The land is to be sold to Hyundai for a steel mill, but the cabins were demolished by the landowner. Hyundai has requested that no more historic structures be torn down.

I posted a photo in June of one of the houses. https://365project.org/eudora/365/2025-06-01
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
990% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Too bad they tore them down, but nice that the others are to be saved.
November 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact