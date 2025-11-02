Previous
"Do you know how much this costs??" by eudora
"Do you know how much this costs??"

Another customer at the garden center was looking at this Christmas tree and turned to me in amazement. I looked at the price tag: $2,249.99. Neither one of us snatched it up. Actually, neither one of us had gone there for Christmas decorations.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

@eudora
Christine Sztukowski ace
No way 2 000
November 4th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
That’s very pricey
November 4th, 2025  
