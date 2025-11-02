Sign up
Photo 3617
"Do you know how much this costs??"
Another customer at the garden center was looking at this Christmas tree and turned to me in amazement. I looked at the price tag: $2,249.99. Neither one of us snatched it up. Actually, neither one of us had gone there for Christmas decorations.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
2
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4487
photos
52
followers
57
following
991% complete
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd November 2025 12:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Christine Sztukowski
ace
No way 2 000
November 4th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
That’s very pricey
November 4th, 2025
