Photo 3620
Did you ever have a Kodak Instamatic?
Remember those flashcubes and how quickly you used them up? And if you had a thrifty mother, as I did, she cautioned you to use both film and flashcubes carefully. "Money doesn't grow on trees."
Our next election will be November 15 and I voted early at the State Archives building. There was an exhibit of old cameras and photographs--interesting!
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
3
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4492
photos
52
followers
57
following
992% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th November 2025 2:58pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
camera
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice!
November 10th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
A collector's item
November 10th, 2025
katy
ace
I did have one of those! Gracious brings back so many memories
November 10th, 2025
