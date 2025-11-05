Previous
Did you ever have a Kodak Instamatic? by eudora
Did you ever have a Kodak Instamatic?

Remember those flashcubes and how quickly you used them up? And if you had a thrifty mother, as I did, she cautioned you to use both film and flashcubes carefully. "Money doesn't grow on trees."

Our next election will be November 15 and I voted early at the State Archives building. There was an exhibit of old cameras and photographs--interesting!
Diane

eudora
Danette Thompson ace
Nice!
November 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
A collector’s item
November 10th, 2025  
katy ace
I did have one of those! Gracious brings back so many memories
November 10th, 2025  
