Previous
Photo 3620
What's for dinner?
I am feeding a small colony of feral cats for the regular cat lady. It is sad how they are sitting waiting when I drive up.
All these cats are TNR--they have been trapped, neutered and returned to their habitat.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
*lynn
ace
calm kitty for the moment
November 7th, 2025
