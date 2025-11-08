Previous
The Toast by eudora
Photo 3622

The Toast

My grandson Ryan and his fiancee Katelyn at their engagement party today.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
992% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Awww how fabulous! Congratulations to them
November 9th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
How lovely!
November 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact