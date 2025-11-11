Previous
Welcome to Colorado! by eudora
Photo 3625

Welcome to Colorado!

The pilot of our plane alerted us to the northern lights. This was taken from my brother's driveway.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
