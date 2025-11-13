Previous
From Bob’s deck by eudora
From Bob’s deck

I’m visiting my brother in Snowmass, Colorado. When people ask him if he plans to move now that he’s in his 90’s, he says no, because every morning he wakes up to a view of the mountains.
13th November 2025

Diane

