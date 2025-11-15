Sign up
Photo 3629
Bob's house is like an art museum
My brother Bob and his wife Nancy (who passed away several years ago) collected art. Everywhere you look, something catches your eye.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
