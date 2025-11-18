Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3632
"Granny, your lips are turning blue."
Brandon took this photo of the hotel at Ashcroft ghost town because I was feeling the effects of the altitude, over 9,500 feet. Since I live at 35 feet above sea level, it was a big change.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4501
photos
53
followers
58
following
995% complete
View this month »
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
13th November 2025 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ashcroft
Barb
ace
Excellent photo of this attractive old building!
November 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close