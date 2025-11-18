Previous
"Granny, your lips are turning blue." by eudora
"Granny, your lips are turning blue."

Brandon took this photo of the hotel at Ashcroft ghost town because I was feeling the effects of the altitude, over 9,500 feet. Since I live at 35 feet above sea level, it was a big change.
Diane

@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Barb ace
Excellent photo of this attractive old building!
November 19th, 2025  
