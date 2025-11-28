Previous
Thanksgiving Cactus by eudora
Photo 3643

Thanksgiving Cactus

My Christmas cactus plants have minds of their own. They have bloomed on Christmas, Valentine's Day and even Easter, but never as early as Thanksgiving. The other one does not even have buds yet. I admire their independence.

28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
998% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact