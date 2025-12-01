Sign up
Photo 3646
Starry Night and the Sunshine Bus
Sounds like the title of a children's book.
Melrose East is a section of Baton Rouge with streets named for artists: Goya, Rembrandt, Van Gogh. Some of the street art was inspired by the street names.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
batonrouge
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love it
December 4th, 2025
katy
ace
Love the juxtaposition of the two in your photo and the clever title
December 4th, 2025
