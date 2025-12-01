Previous
Starry Night and the Sunshine Bus by eudora
Photo 3646

Starry Night and the Sunshine Bus

Sounds like the title of a children's book.

Melrose East is a section of Baton Rouge with streets named for artists: Goya, Rembrandt, Van Gogh. Some of the street art was inspired by the street names.
Diane

I love it
December 4th, 2025  
Love the juxtaposition of the two in your photo and the clever title
December 4th, 2025  
