The Face of Mercy (Misericordiae vultus) by eudora
The Face of Mercy (Misericordiae vultus)

An ambulance converted into a mobile Catholic confessional.

Our parish had an Advent Mission tonight. The priest who spoke has some creative methods of reaching people in the community.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

