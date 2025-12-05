Sign up
Photo 3650
You could have saved this
My favorite derelict house has been torn down. Here it is in June 2024.
I'm sad to see it go, although I was in no position to renovate it myself, even if it had been for sale. But someone could have, if they had started in time.
As Carl Roebuck said to Donald Sullivan in the movie Nobody's Fool, "You could've saved this house, Sully."
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
2
2
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4529
photos
53
followers
58
following
1002% complete
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
30th June 2024 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
convent
Call me Joe
ace
Needs a lot of TLC👌❤️
December 16th, 2025
Barb
ace
A picturesque photo op, for sure! Too bad it's gone!
December 16th, 2025
