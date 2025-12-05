Previous
You could have saved this by eudora
Photo 3650

You could have saved this

My favorite derelict house has been torn down. Here it is in June 2024.

I'm sad to see it go, although I was in no position to renovate it myself, even if it had been for sale. But someone could have, if they had started in time.

As Carl Roebuck said to Donald Sullivan in the movie Nobody's Fool, "You could've saved this house, Sully."
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Diane

@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Call me Joe ace
Needs a lot of TLC👌❤️
December 16th, 2025  
Barb ace
A picturesque photo op, for sure! Too bad it's gone!
December 16th, 2025  
