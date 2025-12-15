Previous
Lighting the Way for Papa Noel by eudora
Lighting the Way for Papa Noel

Bonfires are a Christmas Eve tradition along the Mississippi River levees in South Louisiana. Structures like this one will be burned to light the way for Papa Noel (Cajun Santa Claus.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHCuEXAwNDg
15th December 2025 15th Dec 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
Call me Joe ace
Those wooden sculptures are so beautiful,much better than Macys inflatable crap😂🌲
December 16th, 2025  
