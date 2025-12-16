Sign up
Previous
Photo 3661
The finishing touches
Another Papa Noel bonfire structure.
Lutcher, Louisiana
Here's a video (same one as before) explaining the tradition.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHCuEXAwNDg
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
5
2
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
bonfire
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful how sad to set it on fire
December 17th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Interesting tradition
December 17th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
How interesting and thanks for the link
December 17th, 2025
Lynne
Very interesting. Thanks for sharing.
December 17th, 2025
katy
ace
Oh my goodness! They are going to a lot of trouble! What unique creations. Thank you so much for sharing them with us, Diane.
December 17th, 2025
