The finishing touches
The finishing touches

Another Papa Noel bonfire structure.
Lutcher, Louisiana

Here's a video (same one as before) explaining the tradition. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHCuEXAwNDg
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful how sad to set it on fire
December 17th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Interesting tradition
December 17th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
How interesting and thanks for the link
December 17th, 2025  
Lynne
Very interesting. Thanks for sharing.
December 17th, 2025  
katy ace
Oh my goodness! They are going to a lot of trouble! What unique creations. Thank you so much for sharing them with us, Diane.
December 17th, 2025  
