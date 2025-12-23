Previous
"Keep Moving Forward" by eudora
Photo 3668

"Keep Moving Forward"

The grave of an unknown Civil War soldier at Baton Rouge National Cemetery.

The 2025 theme for Wreaths Across America, which sponsored these wreaths, is "Keep Moving Forward." From their website: "Joshua Byers was the Company Commander of Fox Troop in the 2/3ACR service in Iraq in 2003 when an IED struck his Humvee. As the smoke filled the air, Josh gave his driver a last command: “…keep moving forward.” Though Josh didn’t make it home, this command saved lives and became a battle cry for his unit and family."

Thinking of everyone with empty places around the table this Christmas.



23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Photo Details

Daisy Miller ace
Lovely and meaningful photo and narrative.
December 24th, 2025  
