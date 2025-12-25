Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3670
Christmas Night
Sitting at home remembering a day with family, talking on the phone to those far away, looking at pictures of others' holidays. . . . Hoping everyone had a wonderful Christmas.
Another photo from Christmas Eve services.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4539
photos
53
followers
58
following
1005% complete
View this month »
3663
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
24th December 2025 9:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olom
eDorre
ace
So beautiful and serene. Happy Christmas
December 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close