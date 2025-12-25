Previous
Christmas Night by eudora
Christmas Night

Sitting at home remembering a day with family, talking on the phone to those far away, looking at pictures of others' holidays. . . . Hoping everyone had a wonderful Christmas.

Another photo from Christmas Eve services.
So beautiful and serene. Happy Christmas
