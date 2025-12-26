Sign up
Photo 3671
Great Blue Heron
I went searching for white pelicans. I did not find any, but I did find this great blue heron.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
3664
3665
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
Tags
greatblueheron
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
He's a great substitute! Handsome fellow.
December 27th, 2025
