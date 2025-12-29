Sign up
Previous
Photo 3674
Playing with Christmas toys
One of my sons gave me a Birdbuddy for Christmas. I'm still learning how to use it, but this is a photo it took of a house finch.
A cold front came through last night and the birds were very hungry today. Also, some migrants are arriving. I saw my first gold finch!
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
1
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
housefinch
,
birdbuddy
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
What a fun camera! Great shot.
December 30th, 2025
