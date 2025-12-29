Previous
Playing with Christmas toys by eudora
Photo 3674

Playing with Christmas toys

One of my sons gave me a Birdbuddy for Christmas. I'm still learning how to use it, but this is a photo it took of a house finch.

A cold front came through last night and the birds were very hungry today. Also, some migrants are arriving. I saw my first gold finch!
Diane

ace
@eudora
Ann H. LeFevre ace
What a fun camera! Great shot.
December 30th, 2025  
