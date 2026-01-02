Previous
Go fly a kite by eudora
Go fly a kite

A kite, caught in some plants on the banks of University Lake, was just drifting in the breeze.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
This is very cool. My goodness I haven’t seen a child flying a kite in years!
January 4th, 2026  
