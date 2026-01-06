As close as I can get

Previous
Ashland Belle Helene is an 1841 plantation house owned and maintained by Shell Chemical. It's not open to the public.

I've posted many photos of this house over the years. It's one of my favorites. Once, before digital cameras, I was able to tour it. My film photos were not great!
Love how you are showing a glimpse through the trees. What do they do with the building?
