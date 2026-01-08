Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3683
Bayou Paul Colored School
The official name. Built in the 1920's for African American students in this rural community, it was used until 1955 when the students were sent to a different (still segregated) school.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4552
photos
56
followers
60
following
1009% complete
View this month »
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
8th January 2026 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bayoupaul
*lynn
ace
so much history
January 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close