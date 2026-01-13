Previous
Killin' Time by eudora
Photo 3687

Killin' Time

My iPad and I spent two hours in the infusion lab. This is one of the results.
The cat is Evander, who used to be feral. He's one of the best animals that ever wandered into my life.
