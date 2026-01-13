Sign up
Photo 3687
Killin' Time
My iPad and I spent two hours in the infusion lab. This is one of the results.
The cat is Evander, who used to be feral. He's one of the best animals that ever wandered into my life.
13th January 2026
13th Jan 26
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
evander
