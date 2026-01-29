Previous
Crawfish Season by eudora
Photo 3693

Crawfish Season

A display at the produce stand with all the fixings for a crawfish boil, or fried crawfish, or crawfish étouffée.... (Remember the scene in the movie "Forrest Gump" where a homesick Bubba lists 21 ways to fix shrimp?)
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
1011% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact