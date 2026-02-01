Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3696
The Museum of Public Art
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The art is about ten years old.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4568
photos
57
followers
61
following
1013% complete
View this month »
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
Latest from all albums
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
745
3698
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
5th February 2026 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mpa
,
street-art-31
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close