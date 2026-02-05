Previous
Soul Spot Shower
Photo 3697

Soul Spot Shower

Sometimes I see things that break my heart and warm it at the same time. How sad that we need places where unhoused people can shower, but how wonderful that this church saw the need and offered a solution.
5th February 2026

