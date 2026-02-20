Sign up
Photo 3704
Feeding Ibises
The family came to City Park to feed the ducks, but the ibises spotted them first. The little boy was thrilled, calling, "Here, Duckie, Duckie."
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
21st February 2026 11:35am
Tags
nola
,
citypark
