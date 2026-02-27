Sign up
Photo 3709
Jacques Dupree House
Jarreau, Louisiana
Built in 1815, this house was in bad shape before it was moved to its current location and renovated. It's for sale, if you're interested.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
pointecoupee
