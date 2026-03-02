Previous
Cohn Arboretum by eudora
Photo 3712

Cohn Arboretum

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The water level in the lake is very low. Parts of Louisiana are experiencing a drought.
2nd March 2026

Diane

eudora
