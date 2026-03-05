Previous
Next
Cistern by eudora
Photo 3718

Cistern

LSU Rural Life Museum

I liked the decorative roof? cover? on this cistern. I have always wondered how they stayed heathy drinking water from a cistern, especially in the summer in Louisiana! I guess people were tougher then.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
1019% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact