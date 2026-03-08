Previous
(Sort of) White on (sort of) White by eudora
Photo 3721

(Sort of) White on (sort of) White

LSU Burden Museum and Gardens
Baton Rouge, Louisiana

My favorite white azaleas, like these, have a faint pink tint.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Diane

Very nice! I like the background.
March 13th, 2026  
they ae beautiful Diane and I like the composition of the shot FAV
March 13th, 2026  
