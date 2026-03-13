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Photo 3725
Peggy Martin, aka Katrina Rose
I have one in my yard. Here is one at the Houston Botanic Garden. A climber, it's not the most beautiful rose, but it's hardy, fast-growing and always a reminder of its (and Louisiana's) resilience after Hurricane Katrina.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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ILCE-6100
Taken
15th March 2026 1:08pm
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