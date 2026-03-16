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Winkelmann Studio by eudora
Photo 3726

Winkelmann Studio

Brennan, Texas

I was drawn to the old sign. When I got home and googled it, I learned that German immigrant Johann Winkelmann was a photographer in the Brennan area from 1897 to 1957.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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