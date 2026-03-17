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Previous
Photo 3728
Curb Appeal
My grandson Brandon is house hunting in Texas. The first house we looked at had this truck in the yard. The house was a little better, but nothing like the photos online.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th March 2026 12:09pm
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