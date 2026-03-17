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Curb Appeal by eudora
Photo 3728

Curb Appeal

My grandson Brandon is house hunting in Texas. The first house we looked at had this truck in the yard. The house was a little better, but nothing like the photos online.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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