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Photo 3730
Why is this pond green?
A pond at a house that we looked at in Texas. Many of the ponds we saw were this color. My son thinks it is chemicals, maybe to prevent algae. Note to Brandon: managing a pond seems complicated.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th March 2026 2:32pm
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texas
*lynn
ace
I think your son is right. Looks like pond algae control.
March 24th, 2026
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