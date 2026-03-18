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Why is this pond green? by eudora
Photo 3730

Why is this pond green?

A pond at a house that we looked at in Texas. Many of the ponds we saw were this color. My son thinks it is chemicals, maybe to prevent algae. Note to Brandon: managing a pond seems complicated.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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*lynn ace
I think your son is right. Looks like pond algae control.
March 24th, 2026  
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