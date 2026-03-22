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White Wisteria by eudora
Photo 3730

White Wisteria

Purple wisteria is everywhere, but the white cultivar is not too common in Baton Rouge. Every spring I drive by this one. Today I finally stopped.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
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